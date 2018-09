epa05597988 An young man waves a huge Romanian flag while shouting pro-union slogans during a march dedicated to the union between Moldova Republic and Romania, in Bucharest, Romania, 22 October 2016. About two thousand Romanian and Moldovan citizens gathered for a march, named 'The Fight for Basarabia' (Basarabia being the old name of Moldova Republic used before WWII) across the downtown of Romania's capital in a call to the states' governments to consider the unification of the two states. The official language of Moldova Republic is Romanian, and about 500,000 Moldovan citizens hold Romanian passports. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

