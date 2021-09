NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Polishing work is done on the bronze parapets surrounding the twin Memorial pools where the names of the 2,983 names of the men, women, and children killed in the attacks of September 11, 2001 and February 26, 1993 are inscribed at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 08, 2021 in New York City. Twenty years after two aircraft hijacked by 10 al-Qaeda terrorists flew into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center, the 16-acre site is now a memorial to the 2,606 civilians, firefighters, and law enforcement officers who died in the towers and in the surrounding area and the 147 civilians who were aboard the airliners. Chip Somodevilla,Image: 631143444, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Foto: Profimedia