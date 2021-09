lol. Two weeks after a T-90A tank was found abandoned in Volgograd, 10 2S19M1 Msta-S 152mm howitzers and several 1V13, 1V14, and 1V12 battery C2/FDC vehicles were found abandoned in Bryansk, presumably from the 856th Self-Propelled Artillery Regiment.https://t.co/4wxOxLpanH pic.twitter.com/qnBpX2djQp