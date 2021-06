Kids cool off at a community water park on a scorching hot day in Richmond, British Columbia, June 29, 2021. Schools and Covid-19 vaccination centers closed Monday while community cooling centers opened as western Canada and parts of the western United States baked in an unprecedented heat wave that broke several temperature records.Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high Monday, with a temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (47.9 degrees Celsius), just one day after the village set the previous record at 116 degrees.,Image: 618642709, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ALTERNATE CROP, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Peste 230 de decese au fost raportate deja în British Columbia, Canada, începând cu ziua de vineri, din cauza valului istoric de căldură care a adus temperaturi record, au declarat oficialitățile locale.

Legistul șef al provinciei a spus că se traversează „o perioadă fără precedent”, potrivit CNN.

„De la debutul valului de căldură, la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, BC Coroners Service a înregistrat o creștere semnificativă a numărului de decese la care a contribuit căldura extremă", a declarat legistul șef Lisa Lapointe.

The city of Vancouver, British Columbia, is seen through a haze on a scorching hot day, June 29, 2021. Schools and Covid-19 vaccination centers closed Monday while community cooling centers opened as western Canada and parts of the western United States baked in an unprecedented heat wave that broke several temperature records.Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high Monday, with a temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (47.9 degrees Celsius), just one day after the village set the previous record at 116 degrees.,Image: 618643563, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ALTERNATE CROP, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Kids cool off at a community water park on a scorching hot day in Richmond, British Columbia, June 29, 2021. Schools and Covid-19 vaccination centers closed Monday while community cooling centers opened as western Canada and parts of the western United States baked in an unprecedented heat wave that broke several temperature records.Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high Monday, with a temperature of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (47.9 degrees Celsius), just one day after the village set the previous record at 116 degrees.,Image: 618642709, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ALTERNATE CROP, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Albert Huynh cools off in the frigid Lynn Creek water as Leanne Opuyes, left, laughs in North Vancouver, B.C., on Monday, June 28, 2021. Environment Canada warns the torrid heat wave that has settled over much of Western Canada won't lift for days, although parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see some relief sooner.Wea Western Heat, North Vancouver, Canada - 28 Jun 2021,Image: 618389070, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

People and their pets rest at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Oregon, Portland on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. Swathes of the United States and Canada endured record-setting heat on June 27, 2021, forcing schools and Covid-19 testing centers to close and the postponement of an Olympic athletics qualifying event, with forecasters warning of worse to come. The village of Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high, with a temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit), said Environment Canada.,Image: 618417658, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

People rest at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Oregon, Portland on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. Swathes of the United States and Canada endured record-setting heat on June 27, 2021, forcing schools and Covid-19 testing centers to close and the postponement of an Olympic athletics qualifying event, with forecasters warning of worse to come. The village of Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high, with a temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit), said Environment Canada.,Image: 618417653, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Andrew Steven rests at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Oregon, Portland on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. Swathes of the United States and Canada endured record-setting heat on June 27, 2021, forcing schools and Covid-19 testing centers to close and the postponement of an Olympic athletics qualifying event, with forecasters warning of worse to come. The village of Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high, with a temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit), said Environment Canada.,Image: 618415051, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Andrew Steven rests at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Oregon, Portland on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. Swathes of the United States and Canada endured record-setting heat on June 27, 2021, forcing schools and Covid-19 testing centers to close and the postponement of an Olympic athletics qualifying event, with forecasters warning of worse to come. The village of Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high, with a temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit), said Environment Canada.,Image: 618415051, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

People and their pets rest at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Oregon, Portland on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. Swathes of the United States and Canada endured record-setting heat on June 27, 2021, forcing schools and Covid-19 testing centers to close and the postponement of an Olympic athletics qualifying event, with forecasters warning of worse to come. The village of Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high, with a temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit), said Environment Canada.,Image: 618417657, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

People rest at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Oregon, Portland on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. Swathes of the United States and Canada endured record-setting heat on June 27, 2021, forcing schools and Covid-19 testing centers to close and the postponement of an Olympic athletics qualifying event, with forecasters warning of worse to come. The village of Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high, with a temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit), said Environment Canada.,Image: 618413987, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

People and their pets rest at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Oregon, Portland on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States. Swathes of the United States and Canada endured record-setting heat on June 27, 2021, forcing schools and Covid-19 testing centers to close and the postponement of an Olympic athletics qualifying event, with forecasters warning of worse to come. The village of Lytton in British Columbia broke the record for Canada's all-time high, with a temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius (116 Fahrenheit), said Environment Canada.,Image: 618417654, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Serviciul de medicină legală primește în mod normal aproximativ 130 de rapoarte de deces într-o perioadă de patru zile. Însă, de vineri până luni, au fost anunțate cel puțin 233 de decese în plus, a declarat legistul șef, adăugând că „acest număr va crește pe măsură ce datele vor fi actualizate”.

ONU cere să să acționeze împotriva schimbărilor climatice

ONU spune într-o postare pe Twitter că „valul excepțional de căldură din Canada a depășit recordurile din toate timpurile, pentru a treia zi consecutivă.

Pentru a împiedica evenimentele meteorologice extreme să devină din ce în ce mai frecvente și mai puternice, țările trebuie să înceapă o decadă de #ClimateAction la #COP26 (conferința ONU privind schimbările climatice).

Record #heat 🌡️



The exceptional heatwave in 🇨🇦 has broken all-time temperature records for the third straight day.



To stop extreme weather events from becoming ever more frequent & strong, countries must kick-start a decade of #ClimateAction at #COP26.



📽️ by @ScottDuncanWX pic.twitter.com/WIPiOPSH1O — UN Climate Change (@UNFCCC) June 30, 2021

Organizația Mondială de Meteorologie spune că „Lytton, în Columbia Britanică, a doborât recordul de temperatură al Canadei pentru a treia zi consecutiv, pe 29 iunie, cu incredibila valoare de 49,5 grade Celsius. Valul de căldură are multiple efecte asupra sănătății, ecosistemelor și infrastructurii.”

Lytton in British Colombia broke Canada's temperature record for 3rd straight day 29 June with an incredible 49.5°C

The #heatwave has multiple impacts on health, ecosystems and infrastructure

The list of heat advisories from @environmentca is mind-blowinghttps://t.co/CTvHIH2ZED pic.twitter.com/pwdzi1wadf

— World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) June 30, 2021

Meteorologul Scott Duncan a postat pe Twitter un grafic cu valul de căldură ajuns în Canada pe data de 29 iunie, grafic preluat și în apelul transmis de ONU. „Nu credeam că este posibil, oricum, nu în timpul vieții mele. +49,6 grade Celsius în Canada. Aceasta este povestea recordului de căldură canadian care a fost zdrobit 3 zile zile la rând. Despre acest lucru se va vorbi secole”, este mesajul meteorologului.

Temperatura a atins 49.5 grade Celsius în Canada

Canada a înregistrat marţi o temperatură record pentru a treia zi consecutiv, mercurul termometrului urcând până la 49.5 grade Celsius în Lytton, o localitate situată la nord-est de Vancouver, pe fondul valului de căldură din ultimele zile, transmite miercuri AFP.

„La ora 16:20, staţia Lytton a înregistrat 49.5 grade, depăşind din nou recordurile zilnice şi istorice de temperatură, pentru a treia zi consecutiv”, a scris pe Twitter "Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECC)".

Recordul de temperatură înregistrat luni în această localitate a fost de 47.9 grade Celsius.

Vancouver, metropola canadiană de pe coasta Pacificului, a înregistrat în ultimele zile temperaturi ce au depăşit constant 30 de grade Celsius, cu mult peste temperatură obişnuită pentru acest sezon, care nu depăşea 21 de grade Celsius.

digi24.ro