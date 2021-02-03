Experţii Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS) au ajuns miercuri dimineaţă la Institutul de Virusologie din Wuhan, în cadrul anchetei lor în acest oraş din centrul Chinei privind originea coronavirusului, a constatat o echipă a agenţiei France Presse.

A @WHO-led team of experts investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic visited a hospital in the Chinese city of Wuhan that was one of the first to treat patients in the early days of the outbreak https://t.co/JzxdtHljNn pic.twitter.com/v49Zc1shpT