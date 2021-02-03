Experţii Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS) au ajuns miercuri dimineaţă la Institutul de Virusologie din Wuhan, în cadrul anchetei lor în acest oraş din centrul Chinei privind originea coronavirusului, a constatat o echipă a agenţiei France Presse.

Institutul are mai multe laboratoare sub strictă securitate unde oameni de ştiinţă lucrează asupra coronavirusului.

Fostul preşedinte american Donald Trump a acuzat institutul că a lăsat să scape virusul la originea COBDI-19, provocând o pandemie mondială.

Sursa: AGERPRES