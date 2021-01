SWIECKO, POLAND - MARCH 15: Two Polish border guards secure the access road from Germany to enter Poland after the border is sealed to foreigners at a border crossing point on March 15, 2020 in Swiecko, Poland. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in a measure designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, announced non-resident foreigners will not be allowed into the country for at least 10 days starting at midnight tonight and Poles entering must go into quarantine for two weeks. Countries across Europe are seeking measures to slow the spread of the virus as the number of confirmed cases of infection rises by the hour. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Foto: Carsten Koall