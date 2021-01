(FILES) In this file photo US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence(L) speak during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. - US Vice President Mike Pence is opposed to using the constitution's 25th Amendment to force President Donald Trump from office, despite pressure from democrats and some Republicans, the New York Times reported on January 7, 2021. While Pence has not spoken publicly about invoking the mechanism, never used before in US history, the newspaper cited a person close to the vice president saying he is against the radical move. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

