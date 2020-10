September 28, 2020, Brussels, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows a restaurant preparing the close in the city center of Brussels, where restaurants, bars and nightshop have to close at 11PM, Monday 28 September 2020. The Brussels region introduced stricter measures as the Covid-19 contamination numbers are a lot worse than in many other parts of Belgium. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT,Image: 560360698, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * EXCLUSIVE to ZUMA: Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg and Netherlands Rights OUT *, Model Release: no

Foto: