Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales reacts during their visit to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, in Gloucester, western England, on June 16, 2020, where they met front line NHS (National Health Service) key workers who have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Foto: BEN BIRCHALL