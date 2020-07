This picture taken on May 12, 2020 in the village of Kafr Nuran in the western countryside of Syria's northern Aleppo province shows men and children seated together in the midst of ruins before starting the "iftar" fast-breaking meal consumed by Muslims at sunset during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as part of efforts by the humanitarian non-governmental organisation Caravanes Solidaires.,Image: 518958010, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no

