Un cangur a avut un întreg oraș aproape numai pentru el. În timp ce oamenii din Adelaide, Australia, erau consemnați la domiciliu, marsupialul a fost surprins de camerele de supraveghere prin centrul pustiu.

„Avem un suspect cu blană gri”, au scris amuzați polițiștii pe Twitter.

Protective Security Officers tracked a suspect wearing a grey fur coat hopping through the heart of the #adelaide CBD this morning. He was last seen on foot heading into the West Parklands 🦘🚔👮#animaltakeover #whatsthatskip #kangaroo #cityslicker pic.twitter.com/JPyVXIYQRw