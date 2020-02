WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes the Baylor women’s NCAA championship basketball team in the Oval Office at the White House April 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Although the NCAA champion University of Virginia men's basketball team is skipping a visit to the White House, the Baylor players visited the Oval Office three weeks after winning its third national title with an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Foto: Chip Somodevilla