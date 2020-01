epa07798883 (FILE) - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a press conference at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, 26 August 2019 (reissued 28 August 2019). According to reports, British government has formally requested the intervention of the Queen in a bid to suspend parliament. A government source said the government's intention is to suspend parliament and hold a Queen's speech 14 October, setting out the future plans of a post-Brexit government. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Foto: NEIL HALL