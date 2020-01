BAGHDAD, IRAQ - JANUARY 01: Iraqi forces take security measures as crowd leave the site after Iranian-backed Hashd al-Shaabi group urges its members to withdraw from around US Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq on January 01, 2020. a statement, the Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Forces, said: “We call on the crowd in front of the U.S. Embassy to respect the call of the Iraqi government and to withdraw from the area for the protection of state institutions.” Murtadha Sudani / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

Foto: AA/ABACA