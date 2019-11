MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 22: BritishForeign Secretary Boris Johnson stands in front of St Basil's Cathedral during a visit to Red Square on December 22, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. Boris Johnson's visit to Russia is the first in five years by a British Foreign Secretary. Relations between the UK and Russia are at their lowest point since the cold war. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau-Pool/Getty Images)

Foto: Pool