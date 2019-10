Members of OSCE Mission control the withdrawal of heavy weapons of pro-Russian separatists from the line of contact with Ukrainian forces near the western Ukrainian city of Donetsk on July 19, 2015. On Sunday the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and neighbouring Lugansk said they had begun removing weapons under 100 mm, as part of what they called their "own peace initiative". AFP PHOTO / ALEKSEY FILIPPOV / AFP PHOTO / ALEKSEY FILIPPOV

Foto: ALEKSEY FILIPPOV