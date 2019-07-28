O femeie în vârstă de 27 de ani a murit după ce maşina în care se afla a fost luată pe sus şi aruncată de o tornadă în Italia, au informat autorităţile, potrivit site-ului cotidianului Roma Today.

Incidentul a avut loc în timpul nopţii de sâmbătă spre duminică, în jurul orei locale 02.15. Maşina acesteia ar fi fost aruncată peste gardul aeroportului Fiumicino de la Roma.

Likely tornado damage in Fiumicino, central Italy this morning at 2:30 am. 1 fatality reported. Report: Meteo neve Roma e Castelli pic.twitter.com/xiBY82JGwa

A likely tornado hit Fiumicino, central Italy this morning at 2:30 am. 1 fatality reported. Airport Leonardo Da Vinci reportedly suspended operations for several hours. Report: @MeteOne Italia pic.twitter.com/TomZSNlnn5