O femeie în vârstă de 27 de ani a murit după ce maşina în care se afla a fost luată pe sus şi aruncată de o tornadă în Italia, au informat autorităţile, potrivit site-ului cotidianului Roma Today.

Incidentul a avut loc în timpul nopţii de sâmbătă spre duminică, în jurul orei locale 02.15. Maşina acesteia ar fi fost aruncată peste gardul aeroportului Fiumicino de la Roma.