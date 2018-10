This photo taken on July 4, 2017 shows Meng Hongwei, president of Interpol, delivering an addresses at the opening of the Interpol World Congress in Singapore. - The former Chinese head of Interpol, who went missing last month, was accused of accepting bribes on October 8, becoming the latest top official to fall in President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption dragnet. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Foto: ROSLAN RAHMAN