VIDEO:Serena Williams, postare de 100.000 de aprecieri în 15 minute: s-a dezbrăcat în scop caritabil
Serena Williams (37 de ani, 16 WTA) a încărcat pe Instagram un clip video prin anunță că se alătură luptei împotriva cancerului la sân.
"În luna prevenirii cancerului la sân am înregistrat o versiune a hitului «I Touch Myself», prin care încerc să le reamintesc femeilor din întreaga lume să își facă regulat controale.
Da, asta mă scoate din zona mea de confort, dar am vrut să o fac pentru toate femeile, indiferent de culoare, din întreaga lume. Depistarea rapidă este cheia în aceasta luptă, salvează o mulțime de vieți anual. Sper să reușesc să trag un semnal de alarmă", a scris Serena în descrierea clipului video.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month I've recorded a version of The Divinyls global hit "I Touch Myself" to remind women to self-check regularly. _ Yes, this put me out of my comfort zone, but I wanted to do it because it's an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world. Early detection is key - it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that. _ The music video is part of the I Touch Myself Project which was created in honor of celebrated diva, Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer, and who gave us her hit song to remind women to put their health first. The project is proudly supported by @BerleiAus for Breast Cancer Network Australia. _ Visit the link in my bio to find out more. #ITouchMyselfProject #BerleiAus #BCNA #DoItForYourself
Serena a demonstrat încă o dată că este una dintre cele mai influente femei din lume. La postare au reacționat peste 100.000 de oameni în mai puțin de un sfert de oră de la publicare.