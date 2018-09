epa06454763 US President Donald J. Trump prepares to address March for Life Participants and Pro-Life Leaders via teleconference from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA 19 January 2018. The federal government is heading for a shutdown at midnight; the White House said the President will no longer leave for Florida unless Congress reaches a spending deal. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Foto: Jim Lo Scalzo