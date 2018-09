Palestinian militants from the Islamic Jihad movement take part in an armed exercise in the Gaza Strip, 24 April 2007. The armed wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas declared a five-month truce with Israel over today as it claimed to have fired dozens of rockets into the Jewish state on its Independence Day, following the killing by the israeli military of some nine Palestinians including two teenagers, in the past 24 hours. Israel vowed to "confront terrorists" who fired the barrage, which caused no casualties or damage, on the 59th anniversary of the state's creation. AFP PHOTO/ SAID KHATIB

Foto: SAID KHATIB