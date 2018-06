SINGAPORE - JUNE 12: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY – MANDATORY CREDIT - "MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION, REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) talk at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have become on June 12 the first sitting US and North Korean leaders to meet, shake hands and negotiate to end a decades-old nuclear stand-off. Ministry Of Communications And Information, Republic Of Singapore - Handout / Anadolu Agency

Foto: AA/ABACA