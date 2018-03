Outside of High Court, downtown Cairo, Egypt on January 01, 2015. Egypt's highest appellate court ordered Thursday the retrial of three journalists from the Qatari-owned Al Jazeera news network who have been imprisoned on charges of abetting terrorists and broadcasting false news. The court accepted an appeal by 7 imprisoned defendants in the case, which also involves 11 others still at large, a judicial source said. Photo by Mohamed Mahmoud/AA/ABACAPRESS.COM

