An Afghan police officer stands guard in front of the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Survivors of the Taliban attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel gave harrowing accounts on Monday of the 13-hour weekend standoff. The siege ended on Sunday with Afghan security forces saying they had killed the last of six Taliban militants who stormed the hotel in suicide vests late the previous night, looking for foreigners and Afghan officials to kill. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Foto: Rahmat Gul