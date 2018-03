MUNICH, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 07: Russian minister of foreign affairs Sergey V. Lavrov delivers a keynote speech at the 51st Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 7, 2015 in Munich, Germany. Foreign ministers and defense ministers from countries across the globe are meeting to discuss current global security issues, in particular the crisis in eastern Ukraine, the spread of ISIS in Syria and Iraq and the large-scale movement and plight of refugees. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Foto: Johannes Simon