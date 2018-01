Police officers detain Russia's top opposition figure Alexei Navalny (C) after his visit the city's election commission office to submit documents to get registered as a mayoral election candidate in Moscow July 10, 2013. Police detained today Navalny on a charge of organizing an unauthorized rally near the city's election commission office but later he was released. AFP PHOTO / VASILY MAXIMOV (Photo credit should read VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Foto: AFP