Un misterios bărbat care a trăit în izolare completă în ultimii 26 de ani, în interiorul pădurii amazoniene, parte a unui trib care a refuzat constant contactul cu lumea civilizată, a murit recent, relatează CNN, care citează agenția braziliană pentru protejarea populațiilor native, Funai, scrie Digi24.

