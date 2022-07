July 26, 2022, Pakistan: HYDERABAD, PAKISTAN, JUL 26: View of destruction due to stagnant rainwater causing of .poor sewerage system creating problems for commuters and residents, after flood flowed in area .during heavy downpour of monsoon season, in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.,Image: 710118213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * Pakistan Rights OUT *, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Foto: Profimedia