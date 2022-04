An aeriel view shows smoke rising as an armoured vehicle is shot at next to a building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Maripuol, Ukraine as uploaded on March 13, 2022, in this handout drone video obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2022. Azov Mariupol/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Foto: AZOV MARIUPOL