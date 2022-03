Russia President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation from Kremlin, recognising the independence of separatist republics of Luhansk and Donetsk at Kremlin in eastern Ukraine. Kremlin's move came amid an uptick of violence in the long-running conflict between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in the two republics.Moscow recognises independence of Separatist Republics in East Ukraine, Moscow, Russia - 21 Feb 2022,Image: 664060729, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: EyePress News / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Foto: EyePress News / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia