DONETSK REGION, UKRAINE - MAY 6, 2022: Russian servicemen are seen on a T-72 tank in the village of Bezimenne that came under control of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The Russian Armed Forces are carrying out a special military operation in Ukraine. Peter Kovalev/TASS,Image: 689037637, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia

Foto: Profimedia